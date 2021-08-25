WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Solution Partners has announced the launch of a new revenue optimization course catalog. The company is expanding its existing strategic alliance with SalesBoost to provide online training for its hospitality clients looking to boost sales, optimize revenue, and drive profits. Suzanne Swafford, Associate Partner of Revenue Optimization at SSP, developed a robust course catalog that will be offered as part of this program, utilizing Salesboost's innovative online training platform. The courses are designed to educate emerging Revenue Leaders, Hotel Department Leaders, and Executive Committee Members as well as sharpen skills of existing Revenue Managers and Directors. This initiative is a significant complement to SSP's revenue optimization and strategy consulting services.
"We are excited about designing custom professional development courses that will benefit our partners," says Swafford. "The program is designed for emerging revenue leaders and for educating entire hotel organizations on the necessity of a strong revenue strategy." The course will focus on developing skills such as strategy, communication, and revenue optimization leadership skills.
Some examples of the various tracks and certifications are:
- Revenue Optimization Fundamentals
- Revenue Strategy Principals
- Optimizing Total Hotel Revenues
- Custom-designed courses are also available
SalesBoost is the leading on-demand skill-based learning and coaching platform that can integrate into companies' proprietary learning platforms to enhance existing training. In addition, the role-based learning platform provides instant coaching and feedback. The partnership complements current services offered by Strategic Solution Partners, including strategy consulting and revenue optimization service offerings.
To learn more, contact Suzanne Swafford.
About Strategic Solution Partners
Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Solution Provider founded in 2007. Comprised of top tier industry executives focused on providing ownership and management business partners with long term revenue and performance enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. Their services are tailored to their client's specific needs and range from strategic planning and organizational alignment to consultative experts reaching across the operational disciplines, to interim task force support for management and leadership in sales, marketing, revenue and operations positions. Recognized by Inc5000's as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies 3 years in a row and listed as one of Times Financial Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, Strategic Solution Partners' innovative team, creative problem solving, industry leading talent, and broad range of resources allows their clients to quickly access the solution to their specific need.
About SalesBoost
SalesBoost, awarded the most advanced learning skill-based learning platform, provides on-demand simulations for hospitality professionals that feature unlimited business scenario replication and immediate feedback to improve effectiveness. SalesBoost leverages technology to fill the gap in learning retention and the adoption of new skills. It provides an engaging solution for professionals to tap into relevant, role-based content that is on-demand, self paced, and available on any device, in short, easily digestible, micro-learning segments. Business professionals can access content that is meaningful to them, learn quickly, and practice real-world selling scenarios to be prepared for any situation. Additional information on SalesBoost can be found at http://www.SalesBoost.com
About RevenueTree
RevenueTree is an online revenue optimization learning program. Founded and developed to provide hospitality leaders and emerging leaders on-demand, skill-based simulation training tools to maximize revenue potential. Partners Suzanne Swafford and Larisa Morrison bring an extensive background from companies ranging from Independent & Boutique, Omni, Starwood, and Wyndham. RevenueTree offers over 35 bite sized courses and is constantly adding new tracks and angles. For more information, visit RevenueTree or follow them on LinkedIn.
