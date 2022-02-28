WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following up on its success achieved as primarily a hotel Task Force Provider, SSP has decided to use its decades of experience in the field to offer project-based consulting services by top-level industry experts in ten different disciplines. Launching at the end of February, this type of hospitality consulting is unique in that it will only be delivered by hand-picked experts, recognized as thought leaders in their disciplines, who can detect and solve problems quickly, independently, and in line with the strategy and tactics of each property, suggesting long-term solutions that can be maintained by each property's in-house staff.
This step has been taken not only to position SSP as an industry leader with a best-in-class consulting team but also as a single-source Hospitality Solution Provider, able to offer bespoke solutions even in multi-faceted scenarios that require expert advice from several different disciplines.
Recognizing that hotel Leadership may feel the need for further compatibility vetting before they hire SSP's consultancy services, SSP has developed a comprehensive online library of their industry experts' credentials, experience, and case studies, which can be accessed on our Hospitality Consulting Page, for each discipline.
About Strategic Solution Partners
Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Solutions Provider offering unique project-based consulting services as well as hotel Task Force solutions. Founded in 2007, SSP combines decades of hospitality experience with an unrivalled ability to adapt to the changing industry conditions and possesses an uncompromising commitment to quality and service that ensure that excellence is always top of mind. The SSP consulting team consists of top-tier industry experts, who are able to deliver performance and revenue-enhancing solutions to a wide range of clients quickly and efficiently. In addition to the quality of service, SSP also prides itself on its range of expertise. Able to provide consulting and Task Force support across all hospitality disciplines and on both executive and management levels, SSP gives its clients one-step access to a plethora of solutions to any hospitality scenario. Thanks to this well-rounded approach, SSP has been included on the Inc 5000's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 3 years in a row and was also named one of Financial Times' Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020.
