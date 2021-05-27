SEWICKLEY, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A rare opportunity awaits one charmed home buyer as Hillside Hollow heads to auction. Originally once part of the Valhalla Estate in Pennsylvania, this Mid-Century modern home is captivating and nestled privately in Allegheny County surrounded by magnificent acres of enchanting trees, and meticulously maintained grounds that will leave you spellbound. Supreme Auctions will offer this prestigious property with 24-acres at auction on June 19, in cooperation with Kim Marie Angiulli of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services.
"Known as one of the most affluent residential suburb neighborhoods of Pittsburgh, Sewickley offers privacy from the big city, while at the same time having Pittsburgh just minutes away," stated Jennie Heal, President of Supreme Auctions. "Residents enjoy the picturesque, old-world charm of Sewickley's town center, complete with its boutique shopping options, choice of restaurants, the Allegheny Country Club, rich with tradition, several equestrian stables, and let's not forget the prestigious schools that include the distinguished Sewickley Academy."
Delivering something for everyone, this remarkable home, resting privately out-of-sight, features six bedrooms, a newly renovated custom kitchen, sunrooms, formal dining room complete with a custom table hand crafted from granite excavated from the property, study, full apartment with separate entrance, finished lower level/basement, entertainment game room, plus a fenced area for dog lovers, tractor garage/workshop, and multi-car garage. To say there is unlimited potential could truly be an understatement.
"The quality craftsmanship of this sprawling ranch-style home simply cannot be beat," stated listing agent, Kim Marie Angiulli. "Situated in a secluded setting, close to the village of Sewickley makes Hillside Hollow ideal for the buyer looking for privacy with endless possibilities of woodland exploration. This contemporary acreage is an ideal environment for equestrian activities, bird watching and general enjoyment of the great outdoors."
This property will leave you spellbound with its magnificent 24-acres of magical trees and meticulously maintained grounds. From the moment you enter the private drive, you will immediately be awe-struck by the picturesque natural setting, unique tree carvings, mature landscaping, spectacular natural wooded views, and the unforgettable luxury home tucked into the forested property in Allegheny County.
"If you are looking for privacy, you've got it," stated the current owner. "Our favorite pastime at this home is enjoying the quietness of this secluded property and watching the wildlife from the various sunrooms and decks that overlook the grounds."
This magnificent home in the prestigious community of Sewickley Heights will be sold at auction on June 19. To learn more and register for the opportunity to bid and buy, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
