The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casinos & Hotels is proud to announce that their Maryland and Philadelphia destinations have become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, joining a list of just 10 casino-hotels in the nation. The flagship property in Hanover, Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, is one of two hotels in the state to achieve this status, and the newly opened Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is listed among three others.