FREDERICK, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The dining room is open, and Applebee's is inviting guests to come back to the neighborhood. The new Daily Deals menu is available for guests dining in the restaurant, located at 5613 Spectrum Drive in Frederick.

Every Monday, get a delicious burger entrée for just $8.99. Tuesdays is kid's day, and all kid's meals are just $2.99 (max 4/order). Wednesday is $9.99 6 oz. steak entre day, and Thursdays are for the wing-lovers! Get a side of 20 boneless wings for $5 with the purchase of any entrée. Offers are available open to close on each of their assigned days for guests (dine-in only).

Looking for somewhere to hangout late night? Seven days a week, starting at 9 PM, get 50% off select appetizers (excludes only the Classic Combo, nachos, and bone-in wings). Monday through Friday, all Happy Hour alcohol specials for guests 21+ are available TWICE a day. Stop by from 3-6 PM or after 9 PM each weekday!

