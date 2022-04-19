The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD in addition to Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD and the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC announce a variety of events that will take place near their premises on Memorial Day this year.
HYATTSVILLE, Md. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD along with additional Baywood Hotels properties the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC and Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD are excited to announce Memorial Day events that will take place in proximity to each location this year. Both Washington, DC and Maryland are featuring a wide variety of events and, as the weather warms up for the season, guests looking for entertainment during their stay can rest assured that there are great options this Memorial Day weekend.
Both the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD and the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC are close to many of the Memorial Day events that will be taking place in our nation's capital this year. One of the most anticipated events is the Memorial Day Parade which will be taking place from 2PM to 5PM along Constitution Ave and will feature performers, veterans, floats, marching bands. Rolling to Remember, a motorcycle rally to honor missing veterans while fighting for support for veterans we lose to suicide each year will be held May 29th and can be seen from many locations around the city. Other local events for Memorial Day include various tours and concerts. The Washington Nationals will also be playing the Rockies at home on the 27th, 28th, and 29th!
Home2 Suite's location in Owings Mills, MD situates it in proximity to many Memorial Day events in the area. FantasyWood Festival 2022 is a three day experience that kicks off May 28th and continues through Memorial Day. The event will feature 40 local specialty vendors, entertainment, themed areas, and kid friendly activities, promising fun for the whole family. Home2Suites is also in proximity to the 2022 Annual Fireman's Carnival in Finksburg, and a wide variety of conventions and conferences in Baltimore.
Located in proximity to Washington, DC, and all of its attractions in addition to a variety of major corporations, the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is a popular place to stay for both business and pleasure travelers. The location features comfortable accommodations and amenities such as on-site parking, free Wi-Fi, Bath and Body Works bathroom amenities, a complimentary fitness center, on-site business center, and breakfast.
Minutes away from Washington, DC, the Comfort Inn is a conveniently located, modern hotel that boasts a wide range of amenities. The Comfort Inn Washington, DC features Full Hot Breakfast Buffet, free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, a fitness center, and a business center.
Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD is in proximity to Metro Centre at Owings Mills situating it near a variety of bars, restaurants, entertainment opportunities, and local shops. The location features comfortable accommodations, suite-style rooms, and in-suite kitchens making it ideal for extended guests. Home2 Suites includes amenities such as outdoor space, an indoor pool, pet-friendly rooms, a business center, and free parking.
