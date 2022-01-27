HYATTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD along with Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD have recently announced a Valentine's Day promotion. This discount is an extension of their winter promo and provides guests staying three or more nights at either hotel to save 20% on their visit.
The participating hotels have stated that there are a variety of reasons behind the decision to announce a Valentine's Day special promotion for guests. The Holiday Inn Express and Home2 Suites recognize that many couples are looking for affordable accommodations for the holiday and are seizing the opportunity to venture out to premier travel locations in the DMV metropolitan area. With President's Day right around the corner, there is often an uptick in travelers interested in spending an extended weekend sightseeing in our nation's capital to celebrate. Whatever the reason for one's interest in traveling this February, individuals, couples, and families will need affordable, comfortable, and safe accommodations – and participating hotels are excited to offer this new promotion to suit the needs of their guests.
The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD and Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD urge interested travelers to book their stays at either hotels ASAP because the promotion will end after they have been booked up for the month of February.
About Holiday Inn Express Hyattsville, MD:
Located mere miles from downtown DC, the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is a popular choice for those looking for comfortable and affordable accommodations in the area. The hotel is accessibly located near a wide variety of shops, entertainment, and restaurants in Washington, DC and is only miles away from attractions such as the U.S Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the area's many museums and cultural centers.
Stays at the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD are made all the more comfortable due to the many amenities the hotel features for guests including access to a fitness center, a business center, free parking, free Wi-Fi, and free breakfast.
About Home2 Suites Owings Mills, MD:
Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD is just one mile away from Metro Centre at Owings Mills and as well as the local restaurants, bars, and businesses that the area has to offer. The location is known for its well sized rooms, featuring outdoor patios, comfortable furniture, and ins-suite kitchens for guests.
Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD has a variety of amenities such as free parking, a 24-hour business center, meeting rooms, outdoor spaces, and an indoor pool. In addition to these amenities, the hotel also contains pet-friendly rooms that are perfect for any guests who are travelling with pets.
