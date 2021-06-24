MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIE Tours is getting back on the road! On June 22, two coaches of elated travelers began an unforgettable tour of Iceland. This departure marks CIE Tours' first time welcoming guests in more than 15 months, and additional departures to Ireland and Italy are set for as early as August 2021. With a great promotional offer, new ways to travel, and new places to explore in 2022, CIE Tours declares that travel is back and it's better than ever!
"If you're like me, the past year has given you abundant time to daydream about where you'd like to travel next, and ponder which destinations top your wish list as borders re-open and flights return," said CEO Elizabeth Crabill. "All of us at CIE Tours are excited to get back on the road to help guests discover the treasures of Ireland, Britain, and beyond."
To inspire vacation dreams, the company has today launched its all-new 2022 e-brochure, available at CIETours.com for viewing or download. CIE Tours is ready to rekindle travelers' wanderlust with more ways to travel than ever before and four new itineraries to Britain. Plus, lucky travelers who book by 7/31/21 can take advantage of Back to Travel savings of up to $800 per person on 2021 & 2022 adventures.
New Ways to Travel
For 2022, CIE Tours has even more options to travel your way, from Guided and Group Vacations to Custom Private Driver experiences and other Independent Adventures.
As the largest North American tour operator sending visitors into Ireland and Scotland, CIE Tours has always offered the largest selection of Ireland itineraries. Now each best-selling, carefully crafted Irish tour is available not only as a coach tour but also with a private driver or as a self-drive vacation.
New Places to Explore
In addition to popular tours to Ireland, the UK, Italy & Iceland, CIE Tours is introducing four new tours to Britain - celebrating the people, culture, and history that put the island at the top of many travel bucket lists.
8-day Gems of Southern England - Journey through the palaces, castles, cathedrals, and gardens of England's historic south. https://www.cietours.com/tours/england-wales/gems-southern-england
9-day Gems of Northern England - Discover the romantic Lake District, the scholar's life in Oxford and Cambridge, and York's medieval charms. https://www.cietours.com/tours/england-wales/gems-northern-england
14-day English Odyssey - See the England of your dreams on a sweeping tour including scholarly Oxford and Cambridge, and Bath's Georgian splendor. https://www.cietours.com/tours/england-wales/english-odyssey
14-day Highlights of Britain - Discover Devon and Cornwall in England, the medieval heritage of Wales, plus Scotland's delights. https://www.cietours.com/tours/england-and-wales/highlights-of-britain
Travel with Confidence
With CIE Tours, travelers can plan, book and travel with peace of mind. Guests who make a new booking can modify their travel plans up to 30 days prior to departure*, and for the ultimate flexibility can purchase enhanced travel protection that allows plans to be cancelled for any reason, up until 24 hours in advance. While on tour they can rest easy that comprehensive health and safety standards are in place to protect their wellbeing.
In keeping with the company's Irish roots, the cover image for the new brochure is captured by photographer Emma McArdle of Portmarnock, Co. Dublin. "As Ireland's foremost tour operator, we're proud to support Irish artisans and creators", said Chief Commercial Officer Rosanne Zusman. "We love Emma's story: her primary occupation is as a mental health nurse, but her passion is showing others the beautiful little Island she calls home through her gorgeous photography. We're not only pleased to feature the work of such a talented artist, but we also salute her dedication to the healthcare field which today is more important than ever."
The 2022 travel season will also mark 90 years of continuous operation for the Morristown, New Jersey-based company during which it has taken more than three million travelers on the vacation of their dreams. "Since 1932 our reputation for security, reliability, and satisfaction has been unparalleled," says Crabill. "We're proud of what we do, and we look forward to many more wonderful years ahead."
About CIE Tours
CIE Tours has been the premier tour operator for Ireland and Britain vacations, earning a reputation for excellence rooted in its signature Irish hospitality, since 1932. Expertly crafted vacations to Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Iceland and Italy suit every travel style and taste - from the camaraderie of coach tours and custom group travel to a variety of independent adventures, small group tours and personalized private driver experiences.
Having served over three million travelers, CIE Tours knows how to take care of every detail and provides exclusive access, authentic experiences, and in-depth knowledge of each destination. Only CIE Tours offers the "All-In Inclusive Advantage" which guarantees that every experience and most meals are included, so there are never any hidden expenses. Above all, the genuine warmth and expertise of its guides and hosts shines through, with guest satisfaction ratings of 95%. Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, CIE Tours also has offices in Dublin and London to provide operational support and traveler services in destination. For more information, visit http://www.CIETours.com.
