YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the seventh year for the web publication's awards.

Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–40, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel trends, products, tips and reviews.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 The Trazees — what an illustrious bunch! For seven years, trazeetravel.com has served as the source for millennial travelers, and that discerning group seeks out only the best," said Kimberly Krol Inlander, editor in chief. "And the best of the best are the winners listed below, a list we are honored to unveil."

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Dec. 14, 2020–April 14, 2021. The winners are announced on trazeetravel.com today, Aug. 1, and in the August issue of Global Traveler, available now. The winners will also be honored at an awards event at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC on Aug. 26.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 The Trazees:

Favorite International Airline

United Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline Alliance

Star Alliance

Favorite Aircraft Type

Airbus A350

Favorite Airline Website

aa.com

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in North America

Air Canada

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Central/South America

Copa Airlines

Favorite Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Africa

Ethiopian Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Asia

Cathay Pacific Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Green Airline

United Airlines

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline App

American Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Overall Airport in the World

Incheon International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Africa

O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Favorite Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Europe

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in the Middle East

Bahrain International Airport

Favorite Airport in Central/South America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Shopping

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping

Incheon International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East

Bahrain Duty Free

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Africa

O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Asia

Tokyo Narita International Airport

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Europe

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Central/South America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport

Favorite Hotel Chain

Canopy by Hilton

Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain

Andaz

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Website

hilton.com

Favorite Hotel Rewards Program

Marriott Bonvoy

Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia

Aloft Hotels

Favorite Hotel Chain in Central/South America

Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts

Favorite Green Hotel

Aloft

Favorite Hotel App

Marriott

Favorite Country

Greece

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Honeymoon Destination

Tahiti

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Adventure Destination

Taiwan

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Foodie City

Asheville, North Carolina

Fourth Consecutive Year

Friendliest City

Charleston, South Carolina

Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States

Kennebunkport, Maine

Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Atlantic United States

Cape May, New Jersey

Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern United States

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Southeastern United States

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Favorite Beach Town, Florida East

St. Augustine, Florida

Favorite Beach Town, Florida West

Marco Island, Florida

Favorite Beach Town, Florida Panhandle

Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Favorite Beach Town, Gulf United States

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Favorite Beach Town, Texas

Port Aransas & Mustang Beach, Texas

Favorite Beach Town, Southern California

Dana Point, California

Favorite Beach Town, Northern California

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Pacific Northwest

Long Beach, Washington

Favorite Rental Car Company

Hertz

Favorite Tour Operator

GOWAY

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Luggage Brand

Travelpro

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Credit Card

United Explorer Card from Chase

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Cruise Line

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

To learn more, visit trazeetravel.com daily.

