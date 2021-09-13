SEA BRIGHT, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Triple T Hospitality Group is No. 2566 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"I am so honored to see Triple T Hospitality Group, on the Inc. 5000 list this year. This year was particularly special for our company and our marquee restaurant brands – Tommy's Tavern + Tap and Tio Taco + Tequila Bar. While the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most devastating times in our world, we were truly able to come together as the family organization that we are and take this time to pivot, operationally and strategically. We went from having three restaurants in our portfolio at the start of the pandemic and, right now, we are operating over 10 restaurants," said Founder and CEO, Thomas Bonfiglio. "I could not be prouder of this team, who persevered during these times. We are all one big family, first and foremost, and it's those values that are part of our identity that has led us to so much success. As an entrepreneur, myself, I love teaching my team that anything is possible with hard work and determination."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
