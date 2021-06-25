BRUNSWICK, Md., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $7,000.00 from the Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP) Program administered by the Tourism Council of Frederick County. Through this competitive program, a portion of the hotel tax revenue received by the Tourism Council is allocated to provide tourism product development grants for Frederick County non profit organizations.
Early in June, BMS hired a production crew from local network WDVM to create a professional video. This video highlights Brunswick's outdoor recreation amenities, including cycling on the Towpath and the River's Edge trail network, kayaking, fishing, and camping, as well as the nearby downtown businesses ready to welcome visitors. The TRIPP grant allows BMS to distribute this video to a wider audience, taking advantage of internet and digital TV advertising to appeal to day-trippers and overnighters in a targeted radius.
"BMS has zeroed in on a few key areas when it comes to our economic strengths," explains Carmen Hilton, BMS Manager. "I am ecstatic to see our efforts in the area of outdoor recreation beginning to yield results!"
The video will debut on the BMS website in July.
About Brunswick Main Street
Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit https://brunswickmainstreet.org.
Media Contact
Carmen Hilton, Main Street Manager, Brunswick Main Street, (301) 834-7500 x124, chilton@brunswickmd.gov
SOURCE Brunswick Main Street