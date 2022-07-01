Triumph Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Triumph Group)

 By Triumph Group, Daher Aerospace Inc., Compagnie Daher

BERWYN, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. ("TRIUMPH") [NYSE:TGI] announced today the completion of the sale of its Aerostructures business in Stuart, Florida to Daher Aerospace Inc. ("Daher Aerospace"), a subsidiary of Compagnie Daher ("Daher"), effective July 1, 2022.

With the closing of this sale, its sixteenth divestiture since beginning its transformation in 2016, TRIUMPH has exited its build-to-print machining, fabrication, metal processing, and large structure assembly consistent with its strategic plan.

TRIUMPH moves forward as a leading, pure-play provider of actuation, engine controls, gearboxes and accessory drive units, mechanical and thermal systems, interiors, and MRO services. TRIUMPH was relieved of outstanding customer advance obligations of approximately $104.0 million in connection with the transaction. 

The Stuart business specializes in the assembly of large, complex metallic structures such as wing and fuselage assemblies, and has approximately 400 employees.

