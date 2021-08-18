FREDERICK, Md., August 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Mills Public House, Frederick's newest, one-of-a-kind dining and event experience, is pleased to announce it is now accepting bookings for events in early 2022.
Located in the historic Union Mills Knitting Factory, this full-service restaurant and event venue will have a rustic, elegant, industrial vibe with sweeping views of Carroll Creek. Union Mills Public House will be one of Downtown Frederick's largest indoor venues for weddings and private events, with seating for parties of more than 250 guests. Construction on the space has begun, with the goal of being open by January of 2022.
Union Mills Public House is being brought to life by veteran restaurateurs Niko Negas and Mary Custer, who are also the owners and operators of the Roasthouse Pub at 5700 Urbana Pike in Frederick.
Dating back to the 1800's, the building is the former home of the Union Manufacturing Company, where up to 400 men, women and children worked making hosiery and similar products around the clock. During World War I, the plant's production entirely supported the war effort, including a contract from the U.S. government to produce 400,000 pairs of light woolen stockings for the Army. Negas and Custer say that the possibilities of the 19th century former factory were immediately apparent. "It was important to us to maintain the personality of the original factory," Negas explained.
In addition to a wide variety of craft beers and local brews on tap, Union Mills Public House is proud to be the exclusive home of "Cutch Cidery," in partnership with another Frederick businessman, Bob McCutcheon. Eventually, says Negas, Cutch Cidery will be brewed, fermented and racked from fresh, local apples onsite at Union Mills.
"I've known Bob for years," says Negas. "Not long ago, we started talking about the growing interest in hard ciders and how well they pair with food. It wasn't long before the idea for Cutch Cider was born. Mary and I are extremely happy that exclusive flavors of Cutch Cider will be on our menu at Union Mills Public House when we open. We look forward to introducing folks to the various ways they can pair Cutch with some of their favorite menu items."
Resurrecting the old building will take place in stages, but Negas is making great progress. The first phase will be focused on developing the event and wedding venue, with the restaurant, kitchen and other amenities to follow shortly thereafter.
In addition to weddings and events, Union Mills is also available to local businesses and organizations looking for temporary space to host their event or function, including yoga classes, photography and videography services, artist events, and more.
"We are really thrilled to be joining the exciting array of businesses along Carroll Creek and to get even more involved with Downtown Frederick," says Negas. "Pulling all the components together during COVID has been a challenge, but everything is coming together beyond our expectations. We are ready now to talk with anyone who is interested in hosting an event with us, and look forward to welcoming guests before the end of the year."
About Union Mills Public House
Union Mills Public House offers an exclusive dining experience with an inviting atmosphere, breathtaking views of historic Downtown Frederick, and an eclectic menu with gluten-free options. Brick-oven pizza and house-made gelato will be on the menu, along with a revolving variety of gastropub-style food made with fresh, local ingredients and served with farm-to-table flair. Union Mills Public House is currently booking events including weddings, fundraisers, corporate meetings, and more. To learn more about Union Mills Public House or to book an event, visit the new website UnionMillsPublicHouse.com.
