FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vintage Vibe Markets, an organizer of vintage, reproduced, and handcrafted art fairs, has announced an upcoming event at the Frederick Fairgrounds in Frederick, Maryland on October 23 & 24, 2021 from 10 – 5 PM.
Just one of four events promoted by Vintage Vibe Markets each year, Vintage Vibe Markets is bringing more than 60 vendors to Frederick Fairgrounds. The event will offer attendees a combination of vintage home décor, vintage based jewelry & clothing, handcrafted, farmhouse, and upcycled items. Featuring a wine sampling from local Links Bridge Winery, the market will allow attendees to relax and enjoy the atmosphere while shopping.
"Our markets are a blend of the past and the present," remarked Dolores Fawkes, Founder, and Director of Vintage Vibe Markets. "At each of our quarterly markets, find vintage items from your childhood and bring them into your home, or find new, crafty ways to repurpose and renew old household items."
Tickets for the two-day event are available in advance through the website for $7. Same-day ticket purchases will be available for $10. Tickets are valid for both days of the event. To purchase tickets for this event, or to learn more about Vintage Vibe Markets, please visit VintageVibeMarkets.com.
