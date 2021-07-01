FREDERICK, Md., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Frederick has announced the awarding of a cooperative promotional funding and product development grant program called TRIPP, short for Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product.
A portion of the revenue from the hotel tax that is directed to Visit Frederick is available for the promotion of local non-profit attractions and events and for the development of tourism products through non-profit attractions, events, and activities. The TRIPP program was developed to allocate this funding through a competitive application process that will fund advertising and development projects.
Projects awarded are consistent with the Visit Frederick's goals of increasing the number of visits, the average length-of-stay by visitors and visitor expenditures in Frederick County. Applications were evaluated by a five-member selection committee appointed by the Visit Frederick Board of Directors.
A full list of organizations that have been awarded advertising funds is below:
- Brunswick Main Street
- Catoctin Furnace Historical Society
- Choral Arts Society of Frederick
- Delaplaine Arts Center
- Downtown Frederick Partnership
- Main Street Middletown
- National Museum of Civil War Medicine
- National Shrine Grotto on the campus of Mount St. Mary's University
- National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton
- Thurmont Main Street
- Town of New Market
- Weinberg Center for the Arts
A full list of organizations and projects that have been awarded development funds is below:
- Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Everyday Treasures Beneath the Floorboards
- Choral Arts Society of Frederick, Post Pandemic Audience Engagement
- Delaplaine Arts Center, Contemporary Innovations Exhibit
- Friends of Carroll Creek Park, Color on the Creek and Sailing Through the Winter Solstice
- Literacy Council of Frederick County, Workplace English for Hotel Housekeeping Staff
- The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 200th Anniversary Tourism Initiatives
- Thurmont Historical Society, Website Design and Development
- Town of Thurmont, Thurmont Parks brochure
Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing. For more information about Visit Frederick, visit http://www.visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4023.
