FREDERICK, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Visit Frederick Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Dave Ziedelis as the organization's new Executive Director. His career encompasses over 32 years of professional sports, event management & marketing, and leadership experience with several sports franchises and properties including the Frederick Keys, Quad City River Bandits, San Diego Padres, and America's Cup '95 Professional Yacht Racing.
"We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Dave join the Visit Frederick staff. As a past Board President and leader in the Frederick community, Dave is a familiar face that will be a tremendous asset to Visit Frederick for many years to come. We are certainly going to miss John Fieseler and his tremendous dedication to Visit Frederick over the last 20 years. He won't be easy to replace. However, I'm certain we found the right person to honor John's legacy and continue the success of our great organization." - Scott Wisnom, Chair of Visit Frederick Board of Directors.
Under Dave's leadership the Keys have led the Carolina League & entire Advanced A level in attendance in 8 of the last 9 seasons while winning three Carolina League Championships and hosting two Carolina League All-Star Games. Dave was named 2011 Carolina League Executive of the Year.
Prior to his venture to Frederick, Dave had been with the Quad City River Bandits, the Minnesota Twins Class A affiliate in the Midwest League, for five years serving as the team's Vice President & General Manager. While with the Quad City franchise, he was instrumental in the design, construction and implementation of a $15 million state-of-the-art stadium renovation to a historic 70-year-old facility overlooking the Mississippi River.
Dave has served on the Board of Directors of Visit Frederick/Tourism Council of Frederick County for 16 years and been a member of their Executive Committee for 15 years including being the current Past-President. He is a 1988 graduate of Temple University and currently lives in the City of Frederick with his wife Kim and daughter Katelin.
Dave is looking forward to continuing his work with Visit Frederick.
"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for bestowing their faith and trust in naming me as the next Executive Director of Visit Frederick. After serving for 16 years on the Board of Directors, no one has more respect and appreciation for John Fieseler than I do, personally and professionally – so this appointment, while tremendously exciting, is equally humbling for me." -Dave Ziedelis
Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. For more information about Visit Frederick, visit http://www.visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.
