FREDERICK, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a renewed partnership, Visit Frederick and Frederick County Government are working together to highlight tourism sites throughout Frederick County. "Destination Frederick County" focuses on visitor experiences, with an emphasis on the area's history, culture, businesses, and the personal connections visitors can forge while exploring the region. The videos will appear on FCG TV and on Frederick County's YouTube channel.
This series was inspired by the original "Destination Frederick County" videos that aired on FCG TV in 2013-14.
The first episode, which made its debut on February 25, examines the forensic facial reconstructions on display at the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society's Museum of the Iron Worker near Thurmont. Episodes not only share resources available within the county, but explore the deeper connections visitors can make while visiting. Future episodes will examine the county's brewing industry, the thriving Main Street Program, outdoor recreation in the region, and more - all major visitor attractions within Frederick County.
"We are thrilled to partner on Destination Frederick County," said Dave Ziedelis, Executive Director of Visit Frederick. "These video programs will not only be used to share new and exciting experiences with visitors coming from outside Frederick County, but with residents here in the county as well."
"Destination Frederick County is a terrific way to showcase what Frederick County has to offer both residents and visitors, including our many historical sites, recreation and leisure activities, and natural beauty," said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. "We're excited to welcome back this unique video programming in partnership with Visit Frederick. There truly is something for everyone in Frederick County."
The videos will appear on FCG TV (Comcast Cable Channel 1085 HD or Channel 19 SD) and on Frederick County's YouTube channel (http://www.YouTube.com/FrederickCountyMD)
Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing. For more information about Visit Frederick, visit http://www.visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.
