BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InternationalLiving.com, the retire-overseas experts, is hosting a Win Your Dream Retirement Overseas Competition, which will send one winner (along with a friend or spouse) to the Algarve, Portugal—for a full month in 2022, free.
The prize includes round-trip flights from the U.S. to Faro, furnished accommodation, plus a stipend to cover living expenses.
"At International Living, we believe that you don't have to be rich to live well in retirement—you just need to know where to go," says Jennifer Stevens, Executive Editor, International Living.
"And one of the spots we recommend today is Portugal's Algarve, where retirees can find excellent bang for their buck—along with sunny skies, friendly locals, strong infrastructure, and truly postcard-worthy surrounds.
"Our goal with this Win Your Dream Retirement Overseas Competition is to show readers—by sending 'one of their own' to see for themselves—just how accessible and enjoyable life there really can be."
Portugal is a perennial front-runner in InternationalLiving.com's Annual Global Retirement Index as one of the best countries in the world to retire. Portugal's appeal, for most expats, begins with the Algarve. That's the southern stretch of the country running from craggy Sagres in the west to the low-lying Spanish border in the east. It is a region of wild coastline interspersed with some of the best beaches in the world.
"A few hours south of Lisbon is the Algarve region with some of the warmest weather in the country," says Terry Coles, IL's Portugal correspondent. "This region of Portugal has earned its reputation among expats by providing a resort feel, while at the same time maintaining the authenticity of this beautiful country. Scores of golf courses, from easy to award-winning, stud the coastline."
As the description for International Living's Win Your Dream Retirement Overseas Competition puts it, the winner: "Must be willing to relax… enjoy the good life... explore beaches, restaurants, and markets... take walks... attend festivals and other cultural events... maybe try a language class... live like a local... make new friends. The ideal candidate is of (or close to) retirement age, hails from the U.S., and believes the world is full of opportunity and that in the right places abroad, it is possible to live better, for less."
Although no writing experience is necessary, the winner will be asked to share impressions and experiences with readers of InternationalLiving.com's magazine, website, social channels, and e-letters. The ability to create video "postcards" is a plus.
The competition is an opportunity to shine a light on the real-world experiences of somebody who is considering the benefits of a retirement abroad.
Those wishing to enter the Win Your Dream Retirement Overseas Competition 2022, can do so by filling out the written application form, which asks questions about why applicants are interested in life abroad. From the initial pool of applicants, editors will narrow the field to 20 finalists and ask those winners to enter the second round with a video introducing themselves.
The deadline for entry is midnight EST on October 18, 2021. Candidates must be ready to fly to Portugal in 2022.
To find out more about the competition and how to enter: Win Your Dream Retirement Overseas Competition.
About International Living
Since 1979, InternationalLiving.com has been the leading authority for anyone looking for global retirement or relocation opportunities. Through its monthly magazine and related e-letters, extensive website, podcasts, online bookstore, and events held around the world, InternationalLiving.com provides information and services to help its readers live better, travel farther, have more fun, save more money, and find better business opportunities when they expand their world beyond their own shores. InternationalLiving.com has contributors traveling the globe, investigating the best opportunities for travel, retirement, real estate, and investment.
