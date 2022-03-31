The new season is the perfect time to experience award-winning food and beverage, outdoor activities and local events
GEORGETOWN, Del., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With warm weather and sunny skies on the horizon, spring along Southern Delaware's Culinary Coast™ is the perfect time to enjoy the bounty of the destination. Springtime brings opportunity for al fresco dining with brilliant ocean views, local ingredients coming into season, abundant outdoor activities, and fun local events that celebrate what makes the area special.
The Culinary Coast™ is 100 miles from Washington, D.C., 115 miles from Philadelphia, and 200 miles from New York City, making it an ideal road trip destination and weekend getaway. The salt air welcomes all looking for respite from the winter.
Scenic Outdoor Dining Opportunities
Life tastes better along the Culinary Coast™, where soft sand, glittering ocean, and gorgeous gardens make for sublime dining opportunities. In Bethany Beach, head to Bluecoast Seafood Grill for stunning views of the coastal surroundings, including a salt pond that catches the cotton candy colors of the sunset. Nearby Big Chill Beach Club, located in the Delaware Seashore State Park, offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean & Rehoboth Bay. In addition to being voted "Best of Delaware" for 27 years in a row, The Cultured Pearl in Rehoboth Beach has an incredible outdoor rooftop gazebo overlooking koi ponds, gardens and views for miles. At Good Earth Market, visitors can enjoy brunch or dinner in the herb flower garden, a beautiful natural fenced space overflowing with vegetation.
The Best Local Sips
Embark on a Spring Southern Delaware Sips Tour and visit the breweries, wineries and distilleries of the Culinary Coast™. Each town has its own noteworthy offerings, with many local breweries conveniently situated along or near bike trails. Lewes is home to Nassau Valley Vineyards, Delaware's first award-winning winery, as well as Crooked Hammock Brewery, that boasts a variety of beer and delicious food, including Wai Ola Style Coconut Ale and tantalizing pineapple express wings. Visitors can head over to Frankford to the Tuscan Chic Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery or to Rehoboth Beach where there's sure to be a lively crowd and house-made spirits flowing at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats. In Milton, guests can drink like a Viking at the Brimming Horn Meadery, which has over 20 years of experience crafting and perfecting their award-winning meads. Newly opened this spring, Ocean View Brewing Company has an impressive collection of their own craft beers, ranging from easy drinking boating beer to juicy double IPA.
Activities in Nature for Explorers at Heart
The Culinary Coast™ lends itself to a plethora of outdoor activities, from kayaking and biking to bird watching and fishing. The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek are not to be missed. Springtime blooms will include a variety of yellow, blue and purple wildflowers. In fall 2021, 84,000 spring bulbs were added to the gardens that will bloom this season.
Spring in Southern Delaware is the perfect time to take to the scenic biking trails and participate in the destination's Bike & Stay Package. Favorite hotels, such as The Bellmoor Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach and Inn at Canal Square and Dogfish Inn in Lewes, have paired up with restaurants, breweries, distilleries and shops to offer visitors a way to seamlessly pedal through paradise while taking advantage of all the destination has to offer.
Community Festivals & Events
As spring blossoms, the community looks forward to coming together to celebrate the region.
- The Lewes Tulip Celebration from April 1-April 17 celebrates Lewes' Dutch heritage through history in bloom walking tours, floral demonstrations and art exhibits.
- The Great Delaware Kite Festival at Cape Henlopen State Park will be held on April 15.
- Annual cycling events include the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour from April 29-30 and Trap Pond Family Bike Rally in May.
- The Seventh Annual Top Chef of the Culinary Coast™ kicks off on May 19. Join Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth and Top Chefs of the area with a night of delicious food and creative cocktails.
- The Milton Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival, which celebrates horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds with arts and crafts, kayak rides, exhibits, food, and music, and the Rehoboth Beach Spring Sidewalk Sale will both be held in May.
- Restaurant Week Supports the Red, White, & Blue...Enjoy the Culinary Coast™! takes place Sunday, June 5 to Friday, June 10 in Rehoboth Beach. Visitors can beat the summer crowds and enjoy sweet deals on delicious bites throughout town.
For more information on spring in Southern Delaware please visit https://visitsoutherndelaware.com/ and stay up to date on Southern Delaware's happenings on social media at instagram.com/visitsouthdel and Facebook.com/SouthernDelawareTourism.
