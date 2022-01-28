BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Housing eats up the biggest chunk of most folks' monthly budget. But with much lower costs in the right spots overseas, it's just one of the ways retirees can save big when they move abroad—leaving more funds available for the "fun" stuff.
Expats retired abroad report they live a richer, more varied life than they could on the same budget back home. A perfect example of this is the story Wendy Justice, International Living Correspondent, tells in her report from her new home in Querétaro, Mexico.
Located in Mexico's Colonial Highlands, Querétaro offers retirees gracious, big-city living, Mexico style.
Some say Querétaro has it all: a lovely, well-preserved historic center (which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996); modern shops and malls; excellent medical facilities; concert halls, museums, and other cultural outlets; universities galore; and a strong local economy.
A sophisticated destination, Querétaro isn't overly touristed and feels very genuinely Mexican.
"My husband David and I are renting a one-bedroom house in the Los Arcos area, with a full view of the 18th-century aqueduct that stretches from the hills in the east to the center of town," says Justice. "We pay $800 a month for our one-bedroom duplex, which is fully furnished and includes all utilities and the occasional homemade dinner that our landlord brings to us (he's awesome!).
"We're paying a bit more than the norm, since we didn't know if we wanted to stay long-term, so our place is month-to-month without a deposit. If we decide to stay on, we'll get a furnished place with a lease and our rent should drop down to the $400- to $600-a-month range."
This city offers one of the highest qualities of life in Mexico.
"Querétaro is one of the cleanest towns I've ever seen," she says. "It doesn't fit my preconceived notions of Mexican cities. Every block has at least one litterbin, and people use them. Parks—and there are many—are meticulous, with pretty fountains, comfortable benches, and flowering trees. Everywhere you go, it's clean and orderly.
"This area offers a quality of life that has totally taken me by surprise. There are attractive residential streets, trendy restaurants, upscale boutiques… It's clearly a prosperous city and it's also one of the safest cities in Mexico; only Mérida on the Yucatán Peninsula has a lower crime rate."
Comida corrida—literally "food on the run"—restaurants are everywhere, and they offer incredible value. For $3.50, Justice can have her choice of entrees—anything from carne asada (thinly sliced, seasoned beefsteak) or milanesa de pollo (chicken schnitzel) to standard Mexican enchiladas or chili rellenos.
The set price includes a pitcher of juice, often a pastry, rice, beans, a salad, bread or tortillas, and a small dessert. Although she makes a point of going to the places packed with locals; they know the best restaurants in town.
Querétaro is quite compact, so she doesn't feel the need for a car. In less than 15 minutes, she can walk to the heart of the historic district, shop at a major supermarket or mall, and take her pick from more restaurants than she may ever be able to sample. Most of the main streets here are level with wide sidewalks. And a ride in a Didi Taxi (a competitor to Uber) of two or three miles is always under $5, including a tip.
The historic center is so special that UNESCO has designated more than a dozen monuments in Querétaro to be of exceptional historical value. Majestic, ornately constructed churches and immaculate plazas dot the central city.
"I already feel the positive effects of being in a temperate, walkable city," reports Justice. "Every day, I feel more physically fit. I'm still exploring the maze of cobbled streets and plazas in the historic district, and soon I'll start in on the museums. Querétaro has more museums than any other town in Mexico with the exception of Mexico City. I've seen a couple of them so far, and they are excellent. With my INAPAM senior discount card (available to anyone age 60 or older who has a temporary or permanent residency visa), admission is free to most museums, which provides an even greater incentive to see what they all have to offer."
