YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for the modern family and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the fourth year.

Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's modern traveling family. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations, cruises, age-specific travel needs and much more.

"We are so proud to announce the winners of the fourth-annual Wherever Awards! Now, more than ever, families look to travel smartly, as they understand travel can be an education," said Kimberly Krol Inlander, editor in chief. "Our readers know which travel providers will offer the perfect family vacation, whatever your family make-up or desires. The winners' list reflects those companies. Congratulations to all the winners!"

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Dec. 14, 2020–April 14, 2021. The winners are announced on whereverfamily.com today, Aug. 1, and in the August issue of Global Traveler, available now. The winners will also be honored at an awards event at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC on Aug. 26.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Wherever Awards:

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline

United Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America

Air Canada

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Airline

Air Canada

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

Hilton Hotels

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain

Westin Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel

Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Bahamas

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program

Hilton Honors

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club

Terranea, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company

Lindblad Expeditions

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line

Azamara

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club

MSC Cruises Junior Club

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card

United Explorer Card from Chase

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Destination

Tahiti

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination

Charleston, South Carolina

Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island

Dominican Republic

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southeast

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida East

St. Augustine, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida West

Sarasota, Florida

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida Panhandle

Rosemary Beach, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Gulf Coast

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year

Ireland

Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park

Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Best Family-Friendly Waterpark

LEGOLAND Florida

Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company

Hertz

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport

Chicago Midway Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

Incheon International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining

Miami International Airport

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

