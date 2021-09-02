ATGLEN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zook Cabins, a log cabin retailer headquartered in Atglen, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #1885 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 237% for the period from 2017-2020.
Founded in 2006, Zook Cabins has quickly made a name nationwide as a premier modular log cabin retailer. Featuring a wide range of styles, sizes, floor plan layouts and features, you can be sure Zook Cabins has a log cabin that will meet your needs. In addition to log cabins, Zook Cabins has recently expanded into the modern cabin world. This includes the modern farmhouse style and modern mountain style cabins.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zook Cabins saw exponential growth in sales in 2020. With a growing online presence and a vibrant social media following, Zook Cabins was able to become a mainstay in the modular cabin market. While the price of materials soared, Zook Cabins was able to offer its customers affordable pricing thanks to the fact that each home is built in a climate controlled facility. Zook Cabins is passionate about changing the narrative that "modular homes" are built cheaply, and with a large audience of happy customers it is safe to say they are doing just that.
While being based in the middle of the Lancaster Amish community, Zook Cabins has chosen to not limit themselves to the state boundaries of Pennsylvania. In 2020 Zook Cabins shipped cabin homes all over the United States. While a large portion of their clientele remains on the East Coast, Zook Cabins regularly ships to Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Arizona.
About Zook Cabins:
In 2006, the Zook family had a dream to provide their customers with modular log cabins. Many people feel that building a log cabin was time consuming, stressful and expensive, so the Zook family's goal was to make it as easy and efficient as possible for their customers to own their own log cabin! Since that time, they have built and delivered many modular log cabins to customers all over the country! With quality core values, stellar customer service, and a valued reputation, Zook Cabins has changed the way log cabins are sold. For more information visit their website.
