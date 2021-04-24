WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Biden, on Saturday, officially declared the killings and deportation of one and a half million Armenians as a genocide.
Until now, his predecessors avoided recognizing it as one, concerned the recognition would anger leaders in Turkey, a key U.S. ally.
In a release Saturday afternoon, Biden stated, "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring."
Beginning on April 24th 1915, Ottoman Turks arrested Armenian leaders in the capital city of Constantinople, and the violence eventually led to the killings or deportation of more than a million people.
The designation on Saturday fulfilled one of Biden's campaign promises, and comes after a bi-partisan group of members of Congress urged him to take action.
Montgomery County Congresswoman Madeline Dean was one of them, and took to Twitter after the announcement to say, "I commend @POTUS and his administration's decision to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is long overdue to call this atrocity what it was — genocide. In our effort for a better world we must be clear about the horrors of the past."
Congresswomen Chrissy Houlahan and Susan Wild also support the decision, as does Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.
However, not everyone's praising the decision.
Turkey's foreign minister says his country "entirely rejects" the decision by the United States, saying it is based on populism.
The country does, however, acknowledge that many Armenians living in the Ottoman empire at the time were killed during World War One, but denies the killings classify as a genocide.