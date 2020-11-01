ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- With everything on the line and less than two days to go until Election Day, the presidential candidates are barnstorming Pennsylvania.
The Commonwealth’s 20 electoral college votes are seen as crucial when it comes to winning the White House.
"Hey, I'm devoting a lot of my percentage of time to Pennsylvania,” President Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in the Reading area Saturday.
Trump’s visit to Berks County was just one of four campaign stops across Pennsylvania Saturday.
"If we win Pennsylvania, it's over. It's over,” Trump said.
Trump also made a stop in Bucks County, as well as stops in the Pittsburgh and Williamsport areas.
"President Trump is terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania,” former Vice President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
"The last time Donald Trump ran he won in this state by 44,000 votes. So, every single vote matters. The power to change this country is literally in your hands,” Biden said.
The Commonwealth's the most visited state between the two candidates, who both coincidentally have strong ties to the area.
Election experts say Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes could ultimately push either candidate to the magic number of 270 needed to win.
That's why surrogates for both campaigns are spending a lot of time here as well.
"There's a red shift right now in how people are voting, and there has to be a red tide at the end of this campaign in order for him to win this thing,” Neil Newhouse, Republican pollster, said.
"We feel confident about where we are and we feel very confident about our pathways to victory,” Anita Dunn, Biden Campaign senior adviser, said.
Both candidates are expected back in Pennsylvania Monday.
Trump is expected to visit Luzerne County, an area that flipped ‘red’ in 2016.
Meanwhile, Biden’s planning to make stops in western Pennsylvania.
Sen. Kamala Harris is expected in the area Monday as well.
She'll hold drive-in events in the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia.
The campaign has yet to formally announce locations for either.