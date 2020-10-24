LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. -- On July 12, 2020, a man named Alex was mountain biking at Blue Mountain Resort when he went into cardiac arrest near the Slopeside Pub and Grill.
Seconds later, a group of quick-thinking employees went into action.
"I called for someone to get the AED. I helped put Alex into the recovery position and make sure that if we needed the AED that it would be there. We ended up needing it as he stopped breathing a couple of times,” server Sarah Seidel said.
Remarkably Seidel and others, like restaurant manager Michelle Westerman and Chef Dan Haddon, are all trained in CPR and believe Alex may not have been as lucky had they not.
"It would have ended very differently, especially without the quick-thinking of the servers,” Haddon said.
"I would say to always expect the unexpected and the more that you can be prepared, the better off you are and even just recertifying. Even if you haven't had experiences, just refreshing yourself regularly is really good,” Westerman added.
We're told Alex is doing well these days, but couldn't attend Saturday’s ceremony where the real-life heroes were honored with a citation from The Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Seidel’s seen him once since that day when he came back to thank them for saving his life.
"He brought us signed guitars. So, it's now hanging in my living room in a nice case and it's something I'll always be able to have and tell a story and remember,” she said.