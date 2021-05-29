Big crowds were expected to turn out to state parks in our area this weekend amid the improving pandemic but Mother Nature had other plans. 

Beltzville State Park in Carbon County was expected to be packed with visitors but when 69 News stopped by no one was around. The parking lot, picnic areas and lake were empty as the cold, rainy weather kept people away.

The park typically fills to capacity quickly on Memorial Day weekend.

In Berks County the same was seen at Blue Marsh Lake.

When the 69 News cameras were rolling on Saturday morning not a person was in sight. 

Memorial Day weekend is normally when people visit the park to swim and picnic.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.