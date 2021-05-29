Big crowds were expected to turn out to state parks in our area this weekend amid the improving pandemic but Mother Nature had other plans.
Beltzville State Park in Carbon County was expected to be packed with visitors but when 69 News stopped by no one was around. The parking lot, picnic areas and lake were empty as the cold, rainy weather kept people away.
The park typically fills to capacity quickly on Memorial Day weekend.
In Berks County the same was seen at Blue Marsh Lake.
When the 69 News cameras were rolling on Saturday morning not a person was in sight.
Memorial Day weekend is normally when people visit the park to swim and picnic.