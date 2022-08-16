A company that makes baby gear is recalling some of its swings due to a strangulation hazard.

The company, 4moms, says the straps underneath some MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers can hang loose when not in use, and babies who can crawl can get tangled in them.

The recall applies to about 2 million MamaRoo swings (versions 1.0 through 4.0) and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers.

The Pittsburgh-based company says anyone with crawling babies should immediately move the recalled swings, and contact 4moms for a free strap fastener to prevent the straps from hanging loose.

4moms has received two reports of entanglement in the straps. A 10-month-old died from asphyxiation, and another 10-month-old suffered neck bruising.

Details about how to contact the company are available on the recall notice.