The Red Cross released its' 15 Summer Safety Tips for Swimming, Grilling and Attending Crowded Events.
For swimming, the Red Cross says you should prevent unsupervised access to water by making sure things like pools and spas are properly fenced. Adults should be keeping an eye on children while everyone should be wearing appropriate life jackets when on a boat.
You should also consider swimming with a partner near the life guard chair if possible. Download the Red Cross Swim app for kid-friendly games and activities.
As far as grilling, the Red Cross says you should always supervise a barbecue grill being used. Never grill indoors and make sure everyone, including pets, keep a safe distance away. You should keep the grill out in the open and use long-handled tools to keep the grill master safe.
When heading to a concert or amusement park, you're sure to deal with some heavy crowds. Make sure to have a few ways to communicate such as a cell phone or tablet.
Find out ahead of time what is allowed to be brought in like coolers or backpacks so you don't have to throw it away. Dress appropriately for the weather and seek shelter if any warnings are issued. You should also be on the lookout for suspicious activity and suspicious people.