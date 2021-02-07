READING, Pa. -- The second round in less than a week coats the region in a fresh layer of snow, keeping the snowplows busy and putting the shovels to good use.
"Hey, it's wintertime in northeast Pennsylvania. You're going to get snow," said Mark Crossley.
Berks County saw flakes fall just after sunrise. Luckily, Mark says he was prepared.
"We'll throw some salt down, get rid of the snow. Hopefully, it doesn't come back," said Crossley.
'Hopefully,' being the operative word. It seems as though the weather Gods are out to score some points on Super Bowl Sunday. Many are thinking, 'can we just get a timeout?' while others are enjoying it. If Mother Nature is going in for a field goal with more snow on the way, I say we ice the kicker.
"The wife and I, we bought food last night. We went to Redners so we are set up today for the game," said Randy Sassaman.
Tampa Bay sounds nice right about now but Randy likes it here in snowy Stowe.
"We live in Pennsylvania. I kind of like the snow. I kind of enjoy it. We've been lucky the last few years so I'm OK with it," said Sassaman.
A little shoveling comes with the territory. Keeping a positive outlook is a choice.
"It's not putting a damper on my spirits or my enthusiasm so I'm having a good time," said Melochick.