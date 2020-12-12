Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-061-062-105-130300- /O.NEW.KPHI.FG.Y.0017.201212T2319Z-201213T0300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh- Northampton-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, and Perkasie 619 PM EST Sat Dec 12 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$