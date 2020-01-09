January 13, 2020 marks the 112th anniversary of the deadly Rhoads Opera House fire in Boyertown, Berks County.
The fire killed 171 people, and paved the way for national fire safety standards.
69 WFMZ-TV is marking the anniversary with a special web event. Our Emmy-nominated documentary, "The Rhoads Opera House Fire: The Legacy of a Tragedy" will be available on our website, WFMZ.com. Viewers can find the link Monday on the right-hand side of the homepage.
The hour-long documentary recounts the events of that terrible night, the aftermath and the fire's impact on fire safety laws.