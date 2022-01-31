You may now kiss the bride. January 29 is a day that has been circled on the calendar for over a year for Adam and Sally Irujo.
"Weve been planning it for 14 months. We have a cutting board with this date on it, a couple mugs and a marriage license with it on it. Todays the day."
When news of a potentially historic blizzard hitting the northeast put their special date in jeopardy, the couple said "snow problem!"
"We thought it was going to be really hard and it all came together. The Providence Public Library worked with us so well. All of our vendors were available today and I think it was just meant to be."
"Were so psyched. The snow couldnt stop us."