HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania’s Game Commission is eliminating the use of rifles from fall turkey hunting.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted to make the change at a meeting Saturday.
According to the latest state data, turkey populations are below target in 15 of the state’s 23 Wildlife Management Units.
“The Board of Commissioners wants to take the necessary steps to protect Pennsylvania’s turkey populations, which have been below-goal in many Wildlife Management Units,” said Commissioner Scott Foradora, who represents District 3 in northcentral Pennsylvania. “Faced with a decision between either shortening the overall season length which will impact all turkey hunters, or removing rifles which are used by a smaller group of hunters, the board believed that the better option is to remove rifles.”
According to recent survey data provided by the DCNR, 14 percent of Pennsylvania fall turkey hunters primarily use rifles, but rifles are responsible for 33 percent of the fall turkey harvest.
“Taking rifles out of the fall season will reduce the harvest of hens in that season, without further reducing season lengths, thus giving turkeys further protection without limiting hunters’ time afield,” Foradora said.
Commissioners said future fall turkey seasons could be re-extended if removing rifle hunting reduces harvest numbers enough.
Hunters can still use a shotgun, muzzleloader, crossbow or traditional archery methods to hunt turkeys in the fall.
Fall turkey season typically starts in the end of October or early November but the dates and regulations differ by Wildlife Management Unit.
In other news, commissioners approved the use of eLicenses for hunting. Hunters can download licenses at HuntFishPA and carry them into the field in place of the standard paper licenses.
Also, the commission approved multiple proposals to add acreage to state game lands, including the purchase of a 6.38-acre property in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County. The property lies within the existing boundary of State Game Lands 141. The board approved the purchase of the land from Mary Ann Kruslicky for a lump sum of $30,000.