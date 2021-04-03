Help wanted jobs generic

Royals Farms is gearing up for a large-scale hiring effort that will provide jobs for 4,500 new employees company wide by the end of 2021. 

The company is crediting the growing store count and warmer months ahead for the ability to offer the thousands of positions. 

The open positions range from part-time and full-time options, as well as customer service level associate and management level positions.

Royal Farms also says they will offer new employees a $500 sign on bonus at select locations and a $300 referral bonus for any active employee.

If an employee is fully vaccinated, they will also receive a $50 COVID-19 Wellness bonus.

“As we continue our growth in the mid-Atlantic region, we are very excited to support these new communities along with the communities that we are already a part of. Our teams work hard every day to support our great customers and give them the outstanding service the deserve,” said Brian Roche, Director of Human Resources.

Royal Farms associates hired in full- and part-time positions have the ability to make as much as $15.00 an hour and are offered medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401 (k)-retirement plan, paid vacation for full time employees, and an employee discount program for food.

To learn more visit the Royal Farms hiring website.

Royal Farms operates more than 240 convenience store locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

