ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- On Sunday, Allentown First responders and Mountainville 30 Community watch joined forces to bring some holiday cheer to the residents of Allentown.
"We're going around different parts of the city stopping at different points and just making contacts with the kids. The holidays are about giving and we're here to give some smiles to the people in our community," said Charles Roca, Chief of Allentown Police.
"We love the kids," said Janet Cashell, of Mountainville 30 Community Watch.
And what's holiday cheer without Santa and Mrs. Claus? The pair could be seen riding in the back of the fire truck, waving to families as they went by.
The parade of cars was seen on the South side, east side, west end and center city Allentown spreading some positivity.
"There's so many good people out there," Shirley Rabenold said.
Chief Roca said it’s all about coming together as one Allentown.
"The response is a positive one. It's very much something that's positive. We're part of this community, the police department, fire department, all the public safety responders. It's something that's huge," said Chief Roca.