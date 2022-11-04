HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Students and staff at the high school building of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, were evacuated Friday afternoon.

In an email from LVA CEO Susan Mauser to the school community just after 1 p.m., she wrote that the upper grades building, which houses students in grades 7-12, was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."

She said individuals who were not feeling well were being checked by emergency medical services, while the building was being examined. The Lehigh County Hazmat response team also was called to test air levels.

Fire and ambulance vehicles swarmed the property in the 1500 block of Valley Center Parkway.

Officials said 39 students and adults had to be transported to hospitals across Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton. At one point, an entire LANTA bus was filled with students and medical staff.

Parents who arrived at the scene were shaken up and worried.

"Instant anxiety, it'll go right through you," said Mike Kish. "You worry instantly. You have no idea for sure what's going on. You just want to find out if your kids are alright. Pretty much panic immediately."

One parent who has two students in the school said her one child had to be picked up earlier in the day because she felt sick.

"It gets a little concerning when schools get evacuated, not knowing the initial reason why or what's causing it," said parent Jessica Benevides. "So I'm relieved that she's OK and she's doing alright."

No information has yet been released on what caused the issues Friday.

LVA is a public charter school that serves students in grades K-12. It is currently building a new campus on Avenue C and Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.

Check back for more information on this developing story.