HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced more than $946,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 44 elementary, middle, and high schools in Pennsylvania.
Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. According to a release from the PDE, schools can use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.
“Healthy bodies fuel healthy minds, and a critical aspect of learning depends on access to nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega. “These grants will help schools upgrade their facilities to continue to provide critical food services to students in communities across the commonwealth.”
The schools receiving food service equipment grants in our area include: East Stroudsburg Area School District in Monroe County, Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Schuylkill County and Springfield Township School District in Montgomery County.