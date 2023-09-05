ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids in Allentown and Reading headed home early from school on Tuesday.

The Allentown School District announced Tuesday morning it would dismiss early due to the excessive heat.

The middle and high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. and the elementary schools and Building 21 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

All after-school sports and extracurriculars are also canceled Tuesday.

The Reading School District also announced an early dismissal for some schools both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The schools letting out early are:

Reading High

RKAA-Glenside

Central Middle

Southern Middle

Southwest Middle

Northwest Middle

13th and Green Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Temps are forecast to be in the 90s for most of the week, with high humidity as well.