EXETER TWP., Pa. — A prominent author of young adult books returned home to Berks to discuss her work and censorship.

Amy Sarig King, or A.S. King, spoke to teens at Reiffton School in Exeter Township Wednesday night. She said that's a couple of miles away from where she grew up, and she was excited to meet with some of her teachers.

She discussed her book "Attack of the Black Rectangles." It's about a teenager protesting a censored book at school.

King said she hopes to empower young students on this tour, the way her teachers inspired her.

"For me, it means that I can raise up the voices of young people, and make sure that when I talk to them, that they, I let them know that they have a voice and that they can speak their mind," King said.

When asked about book bans, King said that intellectual freedom is very important to her.