EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board is hoping to get back to in-person meetings as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, Director of Operations Ken Case provided board members with a presentation of possible sites where in-person meetings could be held.
"We do believe that the middle school does provide a good venue, although we recognize and hear from the board that it does not provide the best location for the community to attend board meetings," said Assistant Superintendent for District Operations and Services Josh Ziatyk.
Among the locations considered were the district education center, Paxinosa Elementary School's auditorium, Easton Area Middle School, and the Easton Area High School library.
According to Case, pricing information for items like furniture, public seating, and sound technology still have to be explored. Meanwhile, the recommendation is to hold in-person meetings at the Easton Area High School’s library due to its central location and onsite security, among other things.
"We do think that will be the least expensive out of all the options," said Case.
However, officials said some items like books storage racks would possibly have to be moved in order to make the location more conducive for a public meeting.
Officials hope to have full cost comparisons on each of the possible locations at the June 29 meeting.
"To me there’s a clear winner," said board member Meg Sayago. "Maybe we could use it (holding in-person meetings at the library) as an opportunity to help her improve her (the library) space. It seems like to me it has a lot of advantages."
Cottingham Stadium
D'Huy Engineering Inc. has offered $70,000 in order to become one of the sponsors at the new Cottingham Stadium.
As part of the deal, the Bethlehem-based engineering firm's name would be placed under the tunnel entrance at the stadium.
The firm has also offered up a "D'Huy Play of the Game" to be placed on the scoreboard which would showcase a player or play "at the end of the third quarter or at another point in the game as agreed upon," officials said.
If approved, the sponsorship agreement would be for a 10-year term, or $700,000.