Catasauqua High School in Lehigh County and Phillipsburg School District in New Jersey have gone virtual this week due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 illnesses.
Catasauqua Superintendent Robert Spengler says the virus is impacting 20% to 25% of the high school's teachers.
"When you start to approach those sorts of numbers, you start to think about and consider the safety aspect of the building, and that percentage of staff being ill or unable to report to work because of illness or quarantine then causes you to question what's in the best interest of our kids here," Spengler said.
He says the district's main goal is preserving in-person instruction, which is why this week it prioritized its elementary and middle school learners and switched to remote learning this week only for Catasauqua High School.
"It allows us to shift some of our support staff to the other buildings," Spengler said, "and preserve the elementary and middle instruction to be in person really to help our families."
Spengler says all schools across the region are dealing with logistical issues.
"That's transporting students to and from school," he said, "that is providing school lunches, that is providing instruction, supervision, school resource officers."
The district does anticipate all schools going back to in-person learning next week. It says it monitors for spread occurring within classrooms or school buildings, and so far, that hasn't been the case.
In Berks County, the Reading School District has gone virtual for the week in an attempt to keep numbers down from winter break.
The Exeter School Board voted to reinstate a mask requirement for the next two weeks. School administrators say it's about taking a local look at each individual situation and making decisions that best fit.
"Speaking with superintendents throughout the whole Lehigh Valley on almost a daily basis, we all have one focus, and that is doing what's absolutely in the best interest of our students and families," Spengler said.