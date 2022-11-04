HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Students and staff at the high school building of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, were being evacuated Friday afternoon.

In an email from LVA CEO Susan Mauser to the school community just after 1 p.m., she wrote that the school was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."

She also said individuals who were not feeling well were being checked by emergency medical services, while the building was being examined.

More information about dismissal procedures would follow, she wrote.

Fire and ambulance vehicles could be seen outside the property in the 1500 block of Valley Center Parkway.

LVA is a public charter school that serves students in grades K-12. It is currently building a new campus on Avenue C and Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.

Check back for more information on this developing story.