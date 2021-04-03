handcuffs police car generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, PA -- Police are investigating after two search warrants led to multiple drug-related arrests. 

On the morning of Friday April 2nd, Detectives from the Allentown Police Vice Unit search a home located at 3031 Klein Street where investigators say they found about one pound of marijuana, around $5600 in cash and a Glock pistol.

Authorities say the suspect in this investigation is in custody.

Later on Friday, shortly after 1:00 p.m., police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Washington Street where they found about one pound of marijuana, cocaine, two AR-15 rifles, one Glock pistol and roughly $3,900. 

Police say one person from this investigation was taken into custody and detectives will apply for an arrest warrant for another person. 

