ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Second Gentleman will travel to the Lehigh Valley as part of the “Getting America Back on Track” tour.
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to visit Allenton on Wednesday, May 5th.
His trip to Pennsylvania will be followed by a visit to Tennessee the following day with Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
Both trips are part of the “Getting America Back on Track” tour.
President Joe Biden recently visited Philadelphia as part of the tour and to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary.
The “Getting America Back on Track” tour is intended to help sell the administration infrastructure proposal.
More details about Emhoff's visit to Allentown are expected to be released soon.