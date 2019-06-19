Gov. Wolf to sign executive order aimed at reducing gun violence

 

Pennsylvania voters will decide whether to enumerate victims' rights in the state constitution, a proposal likely to appear on the November ballot.

The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously gave the final approval to put the state's version of Marsy's Law on the ballot as a constitutional amendment referendum.

The proposed amendment would give victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.

Supporters say there's a need to guarantee that victims aren't ignored in criminal proceedings.

Opponents are concerned the amendment could impinge on defendants' right to a fair and speedy trial, and they say the amendment is vaguely worded.

