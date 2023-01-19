New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL graphic

As we get closer to Saturday's showdown between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, we invite you to share your fan photos with us.

It could be a picture of your house decked out in Eagles green or your dog sporting a Giants jersey. How about the kids? How are they cheering on their favorite team?

Maybe you live in a house divided by the NFC East rivalry. You root for the Eagles and your significant other cheers on the Giants, and you have a photo that shows true love for your team (and each other).

Send those photos by using the form below and we may share them with our viewers on 69 News and on WFMZ.com ahead of Saturday night's game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

