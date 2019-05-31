BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Berks coroner called to crash, collapse in Ruscombmanor - more >>

News

Missing South Heidelberg man found safe

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:03 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:51 AM EDT

SOUTH HEIDELBERG, Pa. - A South Heidelberg Township man reported missing has returned home safely.

South Heidelberg police said Russell Hirneisen, 86, was found safe early Friday morning after he was reported missing Thursday night.

Hirneisen is a 5-foot-2-inch, white male. He weighs about 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Hassler written on the back, blue jeans and suspenders. He is bald with gray hair on the side of his head. He was last seen operating a gray 2007 Jeep Liberty with Pennsylvania registration GXB5012.

South Heidelberg police ask anyone that sees either Hirneisen or his vehicle to contact the department at 610-670-9885.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

66°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 30%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

News
World's best countries to visit in 2019
David Ramos/Getty Images

World's best countries to visit in 2019

Southeastern PA
Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art

Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art

Lehigh Valley
Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4

Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4

Life Lessons
Saying 'I do' does not have to break the bank

Saying 'I do' does not have to break the bank