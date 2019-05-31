Missing South Heidelberg man found safe

SOUTH HEIDELBERG, Pa. - A South Heidelberg Township man reported missing has returned home safely.

South Heidelberg police said Russell Hirneisen, 86, was found safe early Friday morning after he was reported missing Thursday night.

Hirneisen is a 5-foot-2-inch, white male. He weighs about 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Hassler written on the back, blue jeans and suspenders. He is bald with gray hair on the side of his head. He was last seen operating a gray 2007 Jeep Liberty with Pennsylvania registration GXB5012.

