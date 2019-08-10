'Please Wash Me Car Wash' to bring 100,000 to sunflower field in Elverson
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - About 100,000 people are expected to visit a car wash in Chester County to check out its sunflower field.
The "Please Wash Me Car Wash" in Elverson is in the peak of its visitor season.
People from all over the region come by to take pictures and enjoy the sunflowers.
They say they want to create memories that will last online and in photo albums.
Owners expect this weekend to be the final weekend for the best picture opportunities.
