16.5 tons of cocaine seized from ship at Philadelphia port

PHILADELPHIA - U.S. authorities have seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.

The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said agents seized about 16.5 tons of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a tweet that so much cocaine "could kill millions - MILLIONS - of people."

Authorities said members of the ship's crew have been arrested and charged.

The drug seizure is the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which covers about 4,700 square miles and is comprised of nine counties: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties.

It's also the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast. In March in Philadelphia, drug dogs sniffed out 1,185 pounds of cocaine worth about $38 million, at that time the city's largest seizure of the drug in more than two decades.

In February, customs agents seized 3,200 pounds at the Port of New York and New Jersey with a street value estimated at $77 million. That was the largest cocaine bust at the ports since 1994.

Television footage of the seized ship in Philadelphia showed its name as MSC Gayane. Online ship trackers said it sails under the flag of Liberia and arrived in Philadelphia after 5 a.m. Monday.