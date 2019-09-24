17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Saying they "have to take this to the next level," the Borough of Quakertown is ready to move forward with evaluating the property known as the Bush House Hotel.

In a presentation before Quakertown Borough Council during a work session meeting Monday night, Doug Wilhelm, borough zoning officer, told the council that he expects to inspect the property within the next couple of weeks.

The property "has been in limbo" according to Wilhelm since a two-alarm fire ravaged the building located on Broad Street and Belmont Avenue in April 2018. The fire claimed the life of one woman among the hundreds who occupied the boarding house.

Now officials have run out of patience with owner Thomas Skiffington and want the property inspected and brought up to code as soon as possible.

"We are very concerned about the safety, health and welfare of the public (as it relates to the property)," Borough Manager Scott McElree said.

In comments before the council, Wilhelm said the owner has indicated he is in a battle with his insurance company and the money he has received "is not enough to bring it up to code."

Nevertheless, President Donald Rosenberger told Wilhem that ultimately that was not the borough's problem. He said it's the property owner's responsibility to bring the property up to code.

In other news, a report by Wilhelm on this year's Quakertown Community Day indicated this year's version proved to be "the most successful year ever."

The event, which was first held in 1982, earned a total profit this year of $27,043.92, the most profitable yet. That profit is after the borough spent roughly $14,000 to put on a fireworks show. For comparison, Wilhelm indicated that 37 years ago during the first Community Day, the firework show cost $1,500.